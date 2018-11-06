Much colder weather set to arrive this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another round of rain arrives this week, ushering in our next big drop in temperatures.
We’ll catch a break from the rain for most of Wednesday with warm weather lingering. Afternoon highs make another run into the middle 80s. The rain chances filter back in late in the day and may turn heavy at times overnight.
Some of this rain linger into Thursday morning, especially along the Grand Strand. Do expect the rain chances to diminish as we move through the day. Temperatures turn cooler Thursday with afternoon highs only in the lower 60s.
The BIG drop in temperatures won’t arrive until we make into the weekend. We hit 70° again on Friday but that won’t last long. Temperatures through the weekend will struggle to climb out of the 50s, even through the afternoon. Morning low will drop into the upper 30s by Sunday morning!
