Horry County prepares for 2018 election

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Voters will hit the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots for the 2018 genera election, and the Horry County Voter Registration and Elections office has spent weeks preparing.
Director Sandy Martin said her office tries to get as much done ahead of time as it can, especially since it gets busier as it gets closer to the election.
"If it’s something we can do ahead of time, we try to do it a month or so ahead of time because we know that the closer it gets to the election, the office gets busier with absentee (ballots),” said Martin.
According to Martin, the county has 124 voting precincts with around 600 voting machines. She said it’s important for people to make sure they have a valid photo ID and that they know their proper voting location.
If you changed your address and didn’t update it with the elections office, Martin said you’ll either have to go to your old voting location to cast your vote or do it at the elections office in Conway.
"The hours of the polls, we’re open from 7 to 7. You need to know where you go to vote. You need to know what you need to take when you get there and you need to know pretty much who you’re going to vote for when you get there,” Martin said.
To find out the information you need to know ahead of voting, you can also download the new app called HC Connect. Martin said the voting section was recently added and the app will tell you where your voting precinct is, what you need to bring and what you’re going to be voting for.
"Usually the first thing in the morning, it’s busy around lunch time, and at 5 o’clock when everybody gets off work are the busiest times,” said Martin.
You can also figure out where your voting precinct is located at by visiting SCvotes.org.
