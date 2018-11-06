Guns, drugs seized after traffic stop in Darlington County

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Three people were arrested after deputies seized guns, drugs and money following a traffic stop in Darlington County.
According to a news release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped a vehicle on Schuler Street for a traffic violation Thursday at around 1:30 p.m.
“Deputies located a loaded 9mm handgun, a loaded .45 caliber handgun with an extended magazine, approximately 40 grams of marijuana, 4 oxycodone pills, several weight scales and approximately $2,500 in cash during a search of the vehicle,” the release states.
Those arrested are:
De’Antre Lamont Cooks, 21, of Darlington
Tanner Gage Holloman, 18, of Hartsville
Shaquise Travon McFarland, 18, of the Lydia community
The suspects were all charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana within proximity of a school and possession of a controlled substance. Cooks and Holloman both face a charge of probation violation related to the incident and have been denied bond by a Darlington County magistrate, according to the release. They remain in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.
Deputies say McFarland was released after posting a $60,000 bond.
