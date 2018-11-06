First-time voters among those casting ballots in midterm election

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Several first-time voters cast their ballot for the midterm election Tuesday, but millenials are still outnumbered in terms of registered voters in Horry County.
According to the South Carolina Election Commission’s website, 5,942 people between the ages of 18 and 24 are registered, while 59,687 between 25 and 44 are registered to cast a ballot. An additional 73,123 people between 45 and 65 are registered, while 75,222 people ages 65 and up are registered.
It’s unclear when the numbers were last updated.
Despite the long lines, voters of all ages got out Tuesday to make sure their voices were heard. Poll workers at some locations said the turnout was even greater than what they saw during the 2016 presidential election.
“Our age graphic has a completely different perspective than older people and a lot of the older people vote in greater numbers. So it’s important for our age group to let our voice be known," said Bowman Davis, a freshman at Clemson University who voted for the first time Tuesday.
Anthony Gaudio said although it’s important that young voters get out and vote, it’s also important they understand what they’re voting for.
“But I think that they should make an educated decision and not just go with what their friends are doing or what the popular vote may be," said Gaudio.
