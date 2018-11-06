FIRST ALERT: Late day storms and warm temperatures

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Unseasonably warm weather will reach its peak today with a few showers and storms possible by the afternoon.
Southerly winds will turn gusty at times today with a mix of sun and clouds through the first half of the day. Temperatures will soar to near 80 at the beach and into the lower 80s inland.
By the afternoon, a fast moving line of showers and a few storms will be moving into the Pee Dee. While widespread severe weather is not expected, a few strong or even severe storms may develop in areas west of I-95. The biggest threat from the storms will be strong winds. As the line of showers and storms pushes east toward the coast, it will weaken leaving just a few shower chances along the Grand Strand by the evening.
The weather pattern through the rest of the week is unsettled with a few chances of mainly light rain. The first arrives by Wednesday afternoon. Another chance of rain arrives by Thursday and Friday. While it will not be raining steadily the entire time, pop up showers will be possible at any point from late Thursday through Friday night.
