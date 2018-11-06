Family of woman killed at Myrtle Beach Mall accuse HCPD of hiding information

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Attorneys for the family of Frances “Mae” Davis are accusing the Horry County Police Department of hiding information involving the murder of the 78-year old woman.
Court documents filed Oct. 26 state the family's attorney subpoenaed the HCPD on Oct 23, 2017 for the investigative file into the murder. The following month, documents say the agency produced a file filled with redactions and missing pages.
“In the portions of the investigative file that was produced, the HCPD redacted names of witnesses or other information. The investigative file contains information that is relevant and material to the defense of this case, including the names of witnesses, body cam footage, persons of interest records, photographs and videos of evidence, and investigative reports,” court documents state. “The HCPD did not provide a full list of all material that was withheld from production of the investigative file. Instead, the HCPD merely referred to general categories of ‘the thousands of pages of documents withheld.’”
WMBF News recently obtained the court filings, including claims the HCPD won't give the family access to records in the case they should have the right to view.
Davis was killed in the parking lot of the Myrtle Beach Mall in January 2016, a day before her 79th birthday.
No arrest has ever been made and her death is now considered a cold case.
Davis' daughter has filed a civil suit against the mall and others for not providing adequate security.
Lawyers for the Davis family said in court documents the case file information is relevant to the civil proceedings and asked a judge to order Horry County police to provide the full file, or turn it over to the court for judicial review.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.