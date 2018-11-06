Conway city leaders pass resolution to find long-term flooding solution

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Conway city officials are continuing to explore options for long-term flooding solutions. The city council has taken a new step that would look to federal projects for an answer.
Conway leaders voted on a resolution Monday night which serves as a formality, expressing the city’s interest in making changes that could prevent flooding in the future.
City officials recently met with Senator Lindsey Graham to discuss what needs to happen in the city of Conway to avoid devastating flooding. During yesterday’s council meeting following that discussion, city leaders decided on the formal resolution which lays out the city’s commitment to finding a solution.
City leaders plan to look into federal projects like the potential dredging of the Waccamaw River or dredging of Crab Tree Canal, areas that saw major flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.
“All of those would have to be Army Corps of Engineer projects but what we want to do is we want any federal delegation to know you know we’re interested, we need to see what can be done because something needs to change here in the city of Conway,” said Taylor Newell, Spokesperson for the City of Conway.
During the council meeting, city leaders also discussed a meeting that will be held for people whose homes were damaged by flooding from the storm that are interested the FEMA buyout program. That meeting will take place November 14th at 5:30 p.m. the Horry County Museum.
