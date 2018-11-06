Body found in ditch by railroad tracks in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - A body has been found in a ditch near the railroad tracks in Georgetown according to police.
A person who was passing by the area of Hazard Street and Prince Street said they saw a body lying in a ditch around 2 p.m. on Tuesday and notified police, a representative with GPD said.
According to a press release, the body was recovered with the assistance of the Georgetown City Fire Department and the Georgetown County Coroner’s office.
The victim was transported to the Georgetown Memorial Hospital and the identity will not be released until next of kin is notified.
The cause of death is unclassified at this time and an autopsy is expected to be completed tomorrow.
If anyone has any information about this incident they are asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300, our tip line at 843-545-4400 or you can contact us on our app at Georgetown Police.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.