What you need to know about Amendment 1 before heading to the polls Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - When you head to the polls Tuesday for the midterm election, every South Carolina voter will see Amendment 1 listed on the ballot, and it could change how the state superintendent of education gets their job.
Voters will have the option to vote “yes” or “no” on whether the superintendent of education should be appointed by the governor rather than elected by the people, which is how it stands now.
Amendment 1 reads:
“Must Section 7, Article VI of the Constitution of this State, relating to state constitutional officers, be amended so as to provide that beginning in January 2023, or upon a vacancy in the office of Superintendent of Education after the date of the ratification of the provisions of this paragraph, whichever occurs first, the Superintendent of Education must be appointed by the Governor, with the advice and consent of the Senate; to provide that the appointed Superintendent of Education shall serve at the pleasure of the Governor; and to require the General Assembly to provide by law for the duties, compensation, and qualifications for the office?”
The South Carolina Department of Education oversees the policies of public schools across the state, under the direction of the superintendent.
Proponents of the amendment include Governor Henry McMaster, former Governor Nikki Haley and current State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman, who’s running unopposed Tuesday.
Last month, Spearman visited Myrtle Beach with South Carolina Chamber of Commerce leaders, to push voters to say “yes” to Amendment 1.
“I’m voting ‘yes’ on Amendment 1,” Spearman said during the October 26 appearance. “I’m asking my fellow educators and citizens of South Carolina to join us on this needed change to build a stronger voice for public education in South Carolina.”
Not everyone supports changing the way the Superintendent of Education is selected. In fact, State Representative and gubernatorial democratic challenger James Smith says he opposes the amendment.
“There’s no requirement that that person have any experience in public education,” Rep. Smith said. “You can appoint somebody who’s never set foot on a public school campus ever.”
