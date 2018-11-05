US reimposes sanctions on Iran

(CNN) – The United States announced Monday it is reimposing – and expanding – its sanctions on Iran.
This comes as the U.S. completes its withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal, a move President Trump Donald announced earlier this year.
“The Iranian regime has a choice. It can either do a 180-degree turn from its outlaw course of action and act like a normal country, or it can see its economy crumble,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.
The sanctions are the second round of reimposed penalties since Trump pulled out of the nuclear deal in May.
“Today we sanctioned more than 700 individuals, entities, aircraft and vessels as part of Treasury's largest ever single-day action targeting Iran,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.
It’s a day that’s been a long time coming for the Trump administration.
Trump tweeted out a “Game of Thrones”-style image of himself on Friday, writing: “Sanctions are coming.”
And now that Nov. 5 is here, there’s been swift reaction around the world. For starters, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani isn’t planning to play along.
“We will break these sanctions with honor because sanctions are cruel, are against the international law, are against agreements, are against U.N. resolutions,” Rouhani said.
After the 2015 nuclear deal went into effect, the U.S. Department of State certified several times that Iran was sticking to its end.
And it’s a deal that many countries still support, including France, Germany, the U.K., Russia and China. All of them largely disagree with the Trump administration’s latest decision.
China, however, is one of the eight countries that will be given a waiver to continue importing Iranian oil. As Pompeo said, countries given waivers – including Japan, India and South Korea – have already shown significant reductions in Iranian oil imports.
