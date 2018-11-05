Traffic stop leads to arrest of wanted Florence Co. man

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A man wanted in Florence County was arrested in Myrtle Beach following a traffic stop early Monday morning.
According to a police report, shortly after 1 a.m. on Monday, police conducted a traffic stop at 7th Avenue North and Kings Highway due to the vehicle driving at a high rate of speed.
The report says that two officers said they smelled marijuana inside the vehicle which led to the search of a vehicle after consent was given by the driver.
An officer found marijuana in the passenger’s pants and when they did a search on his name, Donald Kieth Phillippi, he was listed as wanted out of Florence County for grand larceny.
Phillippi was placed under arrest for a drug violation.
