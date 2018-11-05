11 teens charged after video of assault in Georgetown County spreads on social media

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - An additional five juveniles have been charged in an assault case that happened on Indian Hut Road, according to Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office investigators.
The five teens, who have not been identified, were charged with assault by mob 3rd degree after a video began circulating on social media showing several young men assaulting one man in the Andrews area of Georgetown County.
Six older teenagers were also charged, according to information from GCSO, the teens are:
- Blake Allen Finley, 18
- Anthony Robert Holmes, 18
- David Dequan Rutledge Jr., 17
- Kenneth Daniel Newton, 17
- Alquavion Melvin Snow, 17
- Gunnar Travis Gatlin, 17
Finley was charged Thursday with affray, or consensual fighting in a public place to the terror of the populace, according to the state’s criminal code.
The other five have been charged with assault by mob. According to the GCSO, Rutledge Jr., Newton and Gatlin were each charged with a second count. They remain in custody Thursday on those charges.
Holmes and Snow, each charged with one count of assault by mob, were released on bond Thursday morning, a GCSO press release stated.
All have been released from Georgetown County Detention Center on bond.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a video circulating on social media on Oct. 29 that depicted multiple young males assaulting another young male on Indian Hut Road near Andrews.
