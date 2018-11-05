Tallahassee gunman fired as substitute teacher for watching porn

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL/RNN) – The man who killed two women when he opened fire inside a yoga studio was let go as a substitute teacher in Leon County after watching pornography while in class, school officials said.
“Records indicate that Scott Beierle was a substitute teacher in Leon County Schools (LCS) from April 2015 until March 8, 2016 when he was terminated for a violation of the LCS Acceptable Internet Use Policy,” the school district said in a statement.
An investigation revealed that Beierle was the only one with access to the computer at Raa Middle School at the time and several inappropriate searches were documented.
In an email at the time, Beierle called the accusations baseless.
"Once gossip starts, it doesn't stop, unfounded as it may be... This debacle is isolated to RAA, whatever did occur there, and I wouldn't impose anywhere that I'm not wanted,” he said in an email released by the district. “There is no issue regarding any of the other numerous schools I've subbed at, and myself."
Beierle was also employed by the Volusia County Schools from Jan. 2017 to May 2018. He was fired for inappropriately touching a female student.
“He was a substitute until May 25th, 2018, when he was accused of misconduct at Galaxy Middle School,” the district said in a statement. “He was immediately let go.”
In Friday’s shooting, Scott Beierle killed a 61-year-old faculty member at Florida State University and a 21-year-old FSU student. Five others were injured. Beierle then killed himself.
Copyright 2018 WTXL via Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.