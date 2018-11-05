Remembering the Battle of Ripcord

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Veterans have continued to keep in touch through a yearly reunion which took place in Myrtle Beach this weekend nearly 50 years after the Battle of Ripcord, the last major battle of the Vietnam War
In total 139 American soldiers were killed in The Battle for Ripcord and most lost contact after the war.
In 1985 they held their first reunion, with the help of social media they’re not only reuniting with old friends but with the families of those who lost their lives nearly five decades ago.
“To this day they’re still like blood brothers,” said Frank Marshall of Alpha Company.
Marshall was part of the four-month-long battle serving with 101st Airborne Division and ambushed by Vietnam soldiers, killing 14 men and injuring 56.
Those attacked were forced to 24 hours until Delta Company came in on a rescue mission to get those U.S. soldiers out.
“The Commanding Officer said…some of you ain’t coming back,” said Freddie Gilbert, Delta Company Point Man.
One of those men who didn’t come home, Robert Ernest Lowe.
Forty-eight years after his death his nephew Cameron Piatt made his way to Myrtle Beach looking to learn more about his Uncle Robby.
“He was a good man, a young man but good,” said Piatt.
Frank was one of the men to serve alongside Camera’s uncle and connected with Piatt through Facebook, giving him a better understanding of who his Uncle Robby was.
“This was my way of getting to know my uncle,” said Piatt.
“They are a part of our family now and being part of our family, they’re so welcomed,” said Marshall,
The reunion was also a time to reflect on life and personally thank the men who risked their lives 50 years ago.
“I’ll never forget what Delta Company did for us, I’ve had five children since I came back from Vietnam, I love those guys,” said Randy Baldwin, a member of Alpha Company.
“I’m proud to be here with these guys, they are truly brothers in blood,” said Gilbert.
The next reunion will be in Springfield Missouri.
