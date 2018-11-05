Record-high absentee voting in South Carolina ahead of Election Day

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Less than one day away from the midterm election, hundreds of thousands of votes have already been cast in the Carolinas.
North Carolina has set record-high early voting totals ahead of Election Day. In South Carolina, absentee voting has also shattered records.
With Monday’s absentee ballots still left to be counted, the Palmetto State has already seen record numbers ahead of this election. As of Monday morning, more than 246,000 absentee ballots had been returned. That’s nearly up 57% from the previous record of 157,000 ballots cast absentee during the last midterm election, in 2014. It’s also around 7.8% of the state’s total registered voters.
Midterm elections don't attract voters the way presidential elections typically do, but political expert Holley Tankersley says this year's midterms seem to be different, with a surge of interest in national politics, as well as statewide races.
"The increase in absentee voting and early voting I think is really indicative of the energy that's particularly around this midterm election. Midterm election turnout is typically around 30 to 40 percent if you average it out over multiple elections, and you know, early voting can tell us that it could be much higher this time, or it could be that early voting is kind of a substitute and you won't see as high of a turnout on Election Day,” said Tankersley.
Despite the record number of absentee voters in South Carolina, it’s unclear how that will affect Election Day turnout. During the 2014 midterm election, turnout statewide was around 44 percent.
