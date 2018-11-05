Pawleys Island makes list of America’s 50 most beautiful small towns

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) – A new ranking has Pawleys Island as one of America’s 50 most beautiful small towns.
According to a press release, Architectural Digest, an international authority in design and architecture, ranked Pawleys Island the 44th most beautiful small town in the country.
Pawleys Island’s history, with roots that go back to the 1700s, was cited, along with its beach, which the digest stated was among the best along the Southeast coast.
In developing the list, the magazine looked at easy access to nature, the presence of historic or design districts, and topography that’s appealing in its own right, whether it’s a beach or mountains, or even a riverside perch, the release stated.
Architectural Digest considered towns of less than 10,000 residents from across America.
