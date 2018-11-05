Myrtle Beach Police looking for trio in mall shoplifting case

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police need the public’s help to identify three suspects accused of stealing more than $2,000 worth of clothing from Dillard’s at Coastal Grand Mall.
Around 7 p.m. on Oct. 31, the suspects entered the store from the mall entrance, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department report. The suspects went right for the Born Fly, Nike and Hustle Gang section of the store, where they pulled out bags and loaded them with items before leaving the store two minutes later.
Before leaving the store, one of the suspects dropped a bag after being spooked by an employee, the report states. The bag contained 10 items worth $452.00.
In all, the suspects got away with 68 pieces of clothing worth $2,290.00, the report states.
Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at (843) 918-1382.
