FIRST ALERT: Damp today and stormy tomorrow

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Rain for the morning will wind down early and we’ll only have a small chance of an occasional shower the rest of the day.
Temperatures remain very warm, into the middle 70s. By tonight, the clouds stay, but the rain chances take a short break through Tuesday morning.
By late Tuesday afternoon, a fairly strong storm system may deliver an isolated strong to severe storms to the region.
Tuesday is already being classified as a First Alert Weather Day for the Pee Dee.
The threats include strong winds and an isolated tornado risk, particularly across the Pee Dee. Make sure to keep up with the forecast as we finetune it on the WMBF First Alert Weather App.
