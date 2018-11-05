Donald Trump Jr. stops in Lumberton to support Congressional candidate Harris

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) - Donald Trump Jr., stopped in Lumberton Monday afternoon to show support for Congressional candidate Mark Harris.
The rally was held at the Robeson Republican Campaign Headquarters on Peterson Drive. Harris won the Republican nomination for North Carolina's Ninth District in the primary election.
Much of the rally focused on the importance of voting and supporting President Donald Trump's initiatives.
“If we just do our job over the next 24 hours, I believe that it will go down as a historical election in the midterms of 2018, don't you agree with that?” Harris said.
The president’s oldest son reiterated how important it is to not become complacent with the political process.
“We can't sit back, we can't just say, 'Hey, we're winning. This is great,' because a lot of the people I do speak to, Mark, I see them and they saying, ‘I can't wait to vote for your father in 2020, Don. I think it's going to be incredible. I can't wait to get out there.' I go, ‘What about midterms?’" Trump said.
Trump Jr., was also joined at the rally by Kimberly Guilfoyle.
The Democratic candidate for the Ninth District is Dan McCready. He held a number of Get Out the Vote Rallies Monday in several parts of the state.
Libertarian Jeff Scott is also on the ballot for Tuesday.
