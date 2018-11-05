City of Myrtle Beach hopes to become a “smart” city

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -A “smart” city. That’s the direction the City of Myrtle Beach hopes to move towards with the help of a newly formed Technology Advisory Group, also known as TAG.
The committee met for the first time recently to talk the future of the city and create a better experience for locals, visitors, and business owners.
The group is made up of 11 tech-savvy members of the community, including representatives from Horry Georgetown Technical College and Coastal Carolina University.
The spokesperson for the City of Myrtle Beach, Mark Kruea, said its part of the city’s attempt to diversify its economy.
The idea stemmed from conversations with the downtown community on ways they can revitalize the area. The purpose is to find opportunities the city can use technology more creatively and efficiently. Another goal is to find ways to engage and recruit new and existing tech companies to the area.
“We are moving in the direction of becoming a smart city. We’re looking for new equipment that will provide much more information for our residents and our visitors and our businesses," said Kruea. "But we also recognize that we’re kind of a one-horse town. We are tourism related primarily… and we’d like to expand that a little bit. Technology is one of those ways that we can bring people to Myrtle Beach to work, to live, to play.”
City Leaders say Myrtle Beach is an ideal location to take advantage of the GROWING technology industry. Kruea said entrepreneurship is something the group plans to encourage and build a culture around. But, he said in order to do that, city council needs to figure out how to allow certain activity in the area.
Noting, there will be rules that will need to be changed to create a technology- friendly culture. We’ve all heard of Silicon Valley, home to many start-ups and global tech companies in Northern California. But, what about “Silicon Beach”? That’s an idea city leaders plan to expand on.
“We are the second fastest growing metropolitan area in the country. We have a great beach, wonderful natural resources... and yet we are kind of a one-horse town," said Kruea. “Tourism is the big driver here of our economy. It would be great to expand that. Technology is the new and up and coming area, let’s see if we can make this kind of a “Silicon Beach” experience for folks.”
City leaders say the Technology Advisory Group plans to meet again next month and will have a report to present to City Council in early January 2019.
