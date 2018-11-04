Overnight wreck on SC 410 kills one, injures another

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One person is dead Sunday and another still recovering after an overnight crash on SC 410.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a vehicle traveling westbound on SC 410 around 4:45 a.m. drifted off the side of the roadway before flipping multiple times. The driver was killed as a result of the crash.
A passenger in the vehicle was transported to the hospital. Neither were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.
WMBF News will continue to follow this developing situation and pass along any pertinent information as it comes available.
