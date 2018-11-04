Georgetown deputies investigating death of homeless man

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Police are investigating Sunday after a man’s body was found near Murrells Inlet.
According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the scene of two tents near a strip mall off Old Kings Highway near the Georgetown-Horry County line.
Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 546-5102.
WMBF News is still following the developing story and will pass along any pertinent information as it comes available.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.