Georgetown deputies investigating death of homeless man

Georgetown deputies investigating death of homeless man
The New Orleans Police Department says a teen was injured in an overnight shooting in Algiers.
By Aaron Ladd | November 4, 2018 at 5:10 PM EST - Updated November 4 at 5:12 PM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Police are investigating Sunday after a man’s body was found near Murrells Inlet.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the scene of two tents near a strip mall off Old Kings Highway near the Georgetown-Horry County line.

Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 546-5102.

WMBF News is still following the developing story and will pass along any pertinent information as it comes available.

Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.