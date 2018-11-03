Report: Man charged in Marion County murder

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A man is behind bars Saturday for his role in a late October shooting that killed one man in the Eastbrook Estates area of Marion County.
30-year-old Paul Howard was arrested Friday and charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, pointing and presenting a firearm, and discharging a firearm within the city limits.
According to the Marion Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call to find Quinton Tyree Williams lying face down next to a vehicle in the parking lot. The October 30, 2018 incident is still being investigated.
Bond will be set at a later date by the circuit court.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.