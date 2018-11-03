Myrtle Beach academy prepares students for aviation careers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Aviation, it’s one of the fastest growing industries in our country. As older generations of pilots and airline mechanics retire the Pittsburgh Institute of Aviation in Myrtle Beach is training the next generation.
Carl Knuth has 60 years of experience as an aviation mechanic and is still active in the field, not only as a mechanic but and mentor to the next generation.
“The opportunity today is just unlimited,” said Knuth.
He started his career with the Air Force and has watch the aviation field grow to what it is today.
Nearly 100 students attended the Pittsburgh Institute of Aviation open house, giving them a first-hand look at the numerous job opportunities.
“I’ve loved airplanes since I was four years old and have been a pilot since 2000,” said SOT: Walter Drag, a student at the Pittsburgh Institute of Aviation.
So far one of his proudest accomplishments is putting in over 1000-man hours to build an aircraft engine.
“It’s an amazing feeling, it doesn’t matter if you own it or not, you’ve put ownership in love into that component and when it works it means a lot to you,” said Drag.
Instructors at PIA bring with them, real-world experience inside the classroom and able to work individually with each student to reach their employment goals.
“It’s nice to see them find a fit and find a passion,” said Peg Skalican, the Myrtle Beach Director of PIA.
Employers looking for quality employees often use PIA as a top choice to take over for the older generation retiring.
After five decades Knuth became the recipient of the Charles Taylor Award and still shares that same passion and energy 60 years later.
“There are times when things get a little daunting, but overall I still consider it play,” said Knuth.
Twenty-seven students at the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics will be graduating in January as the next wave of student begin then journey in the field of aviation.
