Community moved by pay it forward tribute of fallen Florence County officers

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The death of two officers sparked acts of kindness throughout Florence County.
Recently, customers in the area were treated by an anonymous person in honor of fallen officers Sergeant Terrence Carraway and Investigator Farrah Turner.
The two officers were killed in the October third alleged ambush shooting of law enforcement in the Vintage Place neighborhood.
Thursday morning Wanda Joe, a Café Soule employee, said a man who said he was from New York walked in and ordered a drink. When it was time to pay, Joe said he ended up giving much more than he owed to pay for other customers’ orders.
That’s when he handed Joe two cards, one with a picture of Farrah Turner, the other with Terrence Carraway. On the cards was printed: ‘please accept this act of kindness in honor of’ the two officers and to pay it forward.
“First reaction, sadness at first of what happened, but it was amazing that someone that doesn’t live in the area would invest in our community in such a way,” Joe said.
That person was Tommy Maher, a firefighter from New York. We reached out to Maher, who revealed since 9/11 he has traveled to other places hit with a tragedy like Las Vegas and Parkland, Florida spreading compassion in honor of mass shooting victims. Maher said by doing the good deeds he hopes it will bring communities closer together.
Maher said he also stopped by the Long Grain Café in Florence and paid for everyone’s meals anonymously Thursday morning.
“Everyone was kind of shocked at first, but then everyone was really appreciative,” waitress Brittany Jeffers said.
“My friend and I that were here, we were both shocked that someone would pay for our meal, much less than the entire restaurant at the time,” customer Garret Wooten said
Jeffers said she knew Carraway personally as a loyal customer at the café.
“He had to have his hot sauce every morning Texas Peak so that’s how I kind of started a lot of morning with him,” Jeffers said.
But more so both Carraway and Tuner were known for their generous spirits, always helping those in need. It’s a tribute Jeffers and Wooten said is very fitting of the officers encouraging them to do the same.
“Hearing stories about them and that they’ve done and who they were it’s just awesome that we have this that can continue on for them and through them,” Wooten said.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.