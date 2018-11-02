Woman serving time for attempted murder of VA state trooper charged in two Myrtle Beach armed robberies

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A woman who is currently serving a 46-year prison sentence for the attempted murder of a Virginia State Trooper last September is now charged for armed robberies that took place in Myrtle Beach.
According to information from the city of Myrtle Beach, warrants were served on Karisa Daniels on Nov. 1 for armed robberies that took place on Sept. 4 and Sept. 10, 2017. She is charged with two counts each of armed robbery, kidnapping and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Daniels is set to attend a bond hearing Friday morning.
According to the Virginia State Police, Daniels shot a state trooper after a high-speed chase on Sept. 19, 2017.
