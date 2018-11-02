’We don’t know how to ask for help’: Local efforts hope to help combat mental health issues in first responders

A recent study by the Ruderman Family Foundation found that last year, more firefighters and police officers in the United States died by suicide than while in the line of duty. The alarming statistics are now shedding light on the impact these jobs have on mental health. The report shows at least 103 firefighters and 140 police officers took their own lives. But experts believe the number of suicides could actually be significantly larger due to a lack of reporting. First responders witness worst case scenarios on a regular basis. But no scene is ever the same, and everyone responds to distress differently. Eventually, those things begin to add up. The study also shows out of the 18,000 law enforcement agencies across the United States, approximately three to five percent have suicide prevention training programs.