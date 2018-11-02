Vietnam to ratify Pacific Rim trade pact

Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong addresses the National Assembly in Hanoi, Vietnam, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. Trong on Friday submitted a Pacific Rim trade pact to the National Assembly for approval, the government said. The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership will take effect at the year’s end after Australia earlier this week become the sixth nation to ratify it. (Nguyen Phuong Hoa/Vietnam News Agency via AP) (Nguyen Phuong Hoa)