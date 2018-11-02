US regulators subpoenaed Tesla production data, company says

FILE- This Oct. 3, 2018, file photo shows the logo of Tesla Model 3 at the Auto show in Paris. U.S. securities investigators have subpoenaed information from Tesla about production forecasts for the Model 3 electric car that were made last year, the company acknowledged in a regulatory filing Friday, Nov. 2. The disclosure in Tesla’s quarterly financial report also says the Securities and Exchange Commission subpoena covered other public statements made about Model 3 production. The filing also says Tesla is cooperating with a Justice Department request for information about production. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File) (Christophe Ena)