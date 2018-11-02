Two Horry County men charged with shining deer, possessing cocaine

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources arrested two men in the Green Sea area for allegedly driving into a field and shining deer while in possession of cocaine.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state 34-year-old Jeremy Randell Elliot and 44-year-old Michael Eldon Wallace were both charged with using artificial light to observe or harass wildlife, possessing crank or crack cocaine and possession of open containers.
Both were booked shortly before 1 a.m. on Oct. 31, according to the records. They were released later that day on $2,850 bonds each.
According to a SCDNR press release, the men were seen driving into the field at 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 30. Neither could reportedly provide proof of permission to be on the property.
Elliot allegedly admitted to officers he wanted to count the points on a buck and see how close they could get to it, the release stated.
Officers also reportedly found eight grams of cocaine in their vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.
