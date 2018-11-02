Tammy Moorer set to discuss kidnapping trial on ‘Dateline’ episode

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Tammy Moorer is set to discuss her kidnapping trial Friday night on NBC’s Dateline.
The interview comes more than a week after Moorer was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping in connection with the December 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis.
“All I wanted was a fair trial because with a fair trial or a fair prosecutor this would’ve never been a case at all because there is no evidence," Moorer said during a preview of the interview. "And now I’m losing my family for 30 years for nothing because they wanted to close a case.”
Elvis’ parents are also scheduled to talk about the search for their daughter during the episode, entitled “The Landing.”
“We’re not giving up. Everything else takes a back seat. It really does,” father Terry Elvis said. “Life does not go on. People around you, life goes on. But you’re still stuck, you’re holding onto the hope.”
NBC’s Dateline airs Friday at 10 p.m.
