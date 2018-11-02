Suspect Search: Rental property pranks and a theft on campus

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Police say one suspect promised his victim a place to rent and another is charged with stealing from a Coastal Carolina University building and a vehicle on campus.
Authorities are asking for your help in tracking them down.
The first suspect in this week’s search is 49-year-old Robert Joseph King.
On July 22, Horry County Police responded to a fraud on Enterprise Road in Myrtle Beach.
The victim said she put $230 down as a deposit on a house and the suspect, King would not contact her back.
The victim stated she had been in contact with the suspect for a few weeks through craigslist and he said he was going to rent the house to her but required a deposit to hold it so no one else could rent it.
The victim says the suspect went by the name “Bob the Builder” and once she realized who he actually was she contacted police. The victim says she looked King up on the Horry County Detention Center website and positively identified him as the suspect.
She says she’s tried to contact King by phone many times but has had no response.
Authorities are familiar with King and say he has an extensive history with this kind of activity. King is charged with Breach Of Trust under $2,000. His last known address is on Amberwood Court in Myrtle Beach.
Next up is 38-year-old Jeremy Brandon Poole. Coastal Carolina University authorities say in September of last year, they were responding to a call of a car break-in in the parking lot of Magnolia Hall.
An IPOD Touch was stolen along with the base for a GPS. Officers collected fingerprints off of the driver’s door.
Fast forward five days later when authorities responded to the Adkins Field House on the CCU campus regarding a theft.
Investigators say Jeremy Poole was named the suspect and warrants were issued for theft, financial transaction card fraud and financial card theft.
Authorities found Poole and arrested him and charged him with Theft from a building, fraud, Theft from a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia. Poole’s last known address is on Ashton Circle in Myrtle Beach.
If you have any information on either of these suspects you should contact law enforcement.
