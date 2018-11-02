Restaurant Scorecard: Bugs, larvae, and slime in the ice machine; Plus, a new type of restaurant coming to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Slime in the ice machine at one restaurant and live bugs and larvae found at another, but pizza lovers we have a perfect score in this week’s Resturant Scorecard.
Three restaurants inspected, and this week’s scorecard begins with New China Buffet, doing business at Lucky Cho at 1700 Highway seventeen north in Surfside Beach.
The buffet was cited for having a hand-sink that wasn’t accessible, it was blocked by equipment.
The restaurant was also written up for having peelers and knives stored dirty with food build-up. New China Buffet received an 81 out of 100.
Next up is Saint George at 503 8th Avenue in Myrtle Beach Live bugs were found behind the bar, and moving along the floor in the kitchen.
Larvae were found around the seals of the chest freezer. The staff did indicate the restaurant has a professional pest company.
The establishment was also cited for having a three compartment sink that wasn’t set up.
Saint George received a 91 out of 100.
If pizza’s on the menu this weekend, you may want to consider Doughboys New York Style Pizzeria at 2696 Beaver Run Boulevard in Surfside beach.
They’ve tossed a perfect score. Congratulations to Doughboys.
Check this out, Authentic South American Cuisine Comes to Myrtle Beach.
La Vinotinto offers authentic South American Cuisine including dishes from Venezuela, Colombia, and Peru La Vinotinto is on West Broadway Street in Myrtle Beach and will be open 7 days a week.
A Grand Opening Celebration is this Saturday.
The Celebration begins at 7 Saturday evening and will include genuine cultural delights, music, drinks, and a vibrant atmosphere.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.