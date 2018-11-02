Report: Man arrested for DUI after more than 30 open beer cans are found in his vehicle

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man is facing charges after police say they found more than 30 open cans of beer inside his vehicle following a traffic stop early-Friday morning.
Police stopped the vehicle, reportedly driven by 22-year-old Zachary McGowan, in the 600 block of Mr. Joe White Avenue just after 1:00 a.m., a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report states. Upon approaching the vehicle, police say they smelled a strong order of alcohol coming from the car and McGowan was then detained.
According to the report, the suspect had over 30 open beer cans in his vehicle. Police say McGowan, who allegedly was so intoxicated he could barely speak, had extremely glossy eyes and his breath smelled of alcohol.
According to police, McGowan was stumbling after he exited the vehicle and refused to participate in any field sobriety tests. McGowan was placed under arrest for DUI and open container. The suspect was also wanted out of Spartanburg, the report states.
McGowan is currently being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail.
