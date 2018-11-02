Police: Man charged with homicide by child abuse in beating death of his 2-month-old child

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A 21-year-old man is facing several charges after his 2-month-old baby died after sustaining multiple injuries in a beating last month, according to an arrest warrant.
Demond Marquise Hannah is charged with abuse to inflict great bodily injury upon a child, unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by legal custodian, second-degree domestic violence and homicide by child abuse.
According to the arrest warrant, Hannah intentionally caused his child to suffer multiple-life threatening injuries at an apartment in the 1200 block of 12th Avenue in Conway on October 8.
Officer responded to Conway Hospital after the child was found unresponsive. The child was then placed in emergency protective custody, a Conway Police Department incident report states.
According city of Conway spokesperson Taylor Newell, Hannah was denied bond on all charges. He is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
