Myrtle Beach to host inaugural National College Cornhole Championship

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach will be the sight of the first National College Cornhole Championship.
According to a tweet from ESPN sports business reporter Darren Rovell, the event will be held on Dec. 29 and Dec. 30, and will be broadcast live on ESPN and ESPN2.
Information on the American Cornhole League’s website states any sized college is allowed to participate.
The winner of the championship will earn $25,000 in scholarship money.
According to Julie Ellis, spokesperson for the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, the event will be held at the Doubletree Hilton.
