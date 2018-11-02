Mark Hammond seeks fifth term for secretary of state against U.S Army veteran

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina’s Secretary of State Mark Hammond is seeking reelection after 16 years, but his opponent said it is time for change.
“We have to look forward, ahead, in South Carolina, not look at what I’ve done and what I can do,” the democratic challenger, Melvin Whittenburg said.
Whittenburg is a veteran and former ExxonMobile employee. He’s new to politics but said it has always been part of his plan to come back home and make a difference.
Whittenburg previously worked in the Pentagon as a benchmark and best practice officer for the U.S. Army. It was in this role that Whittenburg gained experience identifying ways to increase productivity and streamlining processes to save taxpayers’ money.
While at ExxonMobile, the candidate managed portfolios worth nearly $9 billion.
Whittenburg pointed to both prior experiences as evidence of his ability to negotiate with multiple entities and make the Secretary of State Office more productive.
He said he sees a lot of opportunity in the role to advance South Carolina’s economic development and revenue.
The secretary of state is responsible for the registration of businesses, trademark and notaries, business opportunities and maintaining important records.
Hammond said the office is an integral part of business in the state.
“I tell everyone you can judge the economy by the Secretary of State Office and last year we delivered 185,000 business filings, which is a record since I’ve been secretary of state,” Hammond said.
Hammond said over the last five years, there has been a 33 percent increase in new businesses.
The secretary of state also helps propose legislation. Hammond said his experience in office gives him an advantage for proposing new laws because he’s formed relationship with the lawmakers.
“In January, I want to propose legislation that will allow electronic notarization for the state of South Carolina and I think that would play a tremendous impact,” he said.
During his tenure, Hammond pointed to the implementation of an online system as his greatest achievement.
He said this allows the office to never close and speeds up the process of receiving articles of corporation.
Whittenburg, however, thinks the office still has room for digital improvement.
He wants to make the office more mobile friendly.
Whittenburg said he’ll also focus on bringing economic opportunities to rural areas.
“When we fill those empty storefronts, now we have traffic flow coming in on weekends, so can have more weekend traffic and bring business to the rural areas, because our rural areas are hurting pretty bad and that’s one way to generate business in them,” Whittenburg explained.
Hammond agrees that rural communities need more opportunity.
One of Hammond’s top areas of focus is protecting charitable donors. He explained during his time in office the state was involved with a multi-state action that shutdown several charities who were misleading donors.
The office has also collected $1.3 million in fines from charity abuses.
“South Carolina ranks in the top ten when it comes to charitable giving, so as your secretary of state, I want to make sure no one takes advantage of our generosity,” Hammond explained.
If reelected, Hammond plans to look at if sites like GoFundMe should register with the office.
While Whittenburg said tackling fraudulent charities is important, he wants in to focus on retracting and retaining new business to increase revenue in the state.
“We can do better by working with the Commerce Department and bringing businesses to South Carolina verse giving them a business application and charging them a $100,” Whittenburg said. “It’s not the way to do business. The way to do business is saying, ‘You can come to my state but what are you going to contribute to my state?’”
To retain business, Whittenburg said he will offer more training opportunities for start-ups/
“Just because you send an application, doesn’t mean your business may be successful and that’s not good for South Carolina. If you start a business and it goes away in six months that’s not bringing in revenue,” he said.
Whittenburg also wants to increase business ‘opportunities for millennials. He said millennials have told him low salary and high health insurance costs are making them leave the state.
“It’s time to bridge the gap and prepare for the millennials to takeover,” he said.
