Lake City candidate for city council arrested on forgery charges

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Lake City man was arrested Thursday after allegedly forging or counterfeiting four checks through a convenience store on U.S. Highway 52 in Coward, according to a news release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
Carl Edwards McFadden, Jr., 59, is charged with four counts of forgery/value less than $10,000.
According to election filings, McFadden, Jr. is on the ballot for the Lake City District 3 seat.
Deputies say the investigation began on October 25. According to arrest warrants, McFadden reportedly forged the checks, which totaled about $1,477, between October 7 and October 10.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Coward Police Department in the investigation and the suspect’s arrest.
McFadden is being held at the Florence County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
