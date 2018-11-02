1,200 horses take to Myrtle Beach to raise money for heart research

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Once a year, 1,200 riders and their horses take to the beach to raise money for the American Heart Association, and this year’s beach ride is expected to break records.
Not only are more riders than ever expected to participate in Saturday’s 37th Annual American Heart Association Beach Ride, but it also appears that they will raise more money than they have before: $325,000.
One of the riders who made the trip to the Lakewood Campground in Myrtle Beach is Sherrie Foy, she drove down Wednesday from Virginia.
Foy has suffered from a series of health issues for the last several years, this comes after her mother passed away after battling heart disease.
"My mother died of heart disease.. it was devastating."
The American Heart Association Beach Ride happens every fall and not only aims to bring together people from across the US who have been affected by heart disease, but it also provides hope for people like Foy.
“They are helping out in a tremendous way and they do it every year," Foy said. "I am just so happy that I am here to do it because last year I sat in bed praying that I could, I have for the past two years that I would be able to. It’s monumental I did not think I would make it.”
Foy almost died twice while she was hospitalized for more than 140 days for health issues, but when she was clear to ride she did not hesitate to saddle her horse Boomer up and take to Myrtle Beach.
For her the ride is more than a fundraiser, it is a way for her to honor her mother while healing herself.
Foy said that it is so important that events like this ride happen as not enough is known about heart disease and more research can help to save lives.
“I can’t express how important it is to raise money, you know?" Foy said. "I just don’t even have words to say because everyone has a heart.”
Through events like the Beach Ride, the American Heart Association is funding $6 million in research through South Carolina health institutions. The goal for this weekend’s event is to raise $325,000.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.