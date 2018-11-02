Horry County tops SLED list for sexual battery in 2016

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County ranked No. 1 for all South Carolina counties when it came to instances of sexual battery in 2016, according to the State Law Enforcement Division’s report.
The report noted that Horry County had 325 such crimes in 2016. South Carolina’s sexual battery rate increased by 1.2 percent from 2015 to 2016, but has seen a 33.5 percent decrease since 1991.
According to the report, 47.4 percent of the offenders in S.C. were an acquaintance, 24.8 percent were family members, 10.5 percent of the relationships between the offender and the victim were unknown, 10.3 percent were intimate, and 8.9 percent were strangers.
The data also breaks down age of the victims across the state. About 18 percent of them were under the age of 10, 34.2 percent were between the ages of 10 and 17, 17 percent were between the ages of 18 and 24, 14.4 percent were between the ages of 25 and 34, 7.6 percent were between the ages of 35 and 44, and 4.9 percent were between the ages of 45 and 54.
SLED recently released its 2016 report for the state, which contains data for each crime in each county.
Overall, South Carolina’s violent crime rate increased 1.5 percent from 2015 to 2016, although the violent crime rate since 1991 decreased 49.4 percent. There were reportedly 1,939 violent crimes in Horry County in 2016, putting it at No. 4 on the list right behind Charleston County, Greenville County, and Richland County.
The murder rate in South Carolina dropped 5.5 percent from 2015 to 2016, while it decreased by 36.5 percent since 1991. In 2016, Horry County ranked No. 3 in the state for murder, with 32, right behind Richland County (36) and Charleston County (50).
For the full SLED crime report, click here.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.