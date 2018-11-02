Horry County tops SLED list for sexual battery in 2016

The data also breaks down age of the victims across the state. About 18 percent of them were under the age of 10, 34.2 percent were between the ages of 10 and 17, 17 percent were between the ages of 18 and 24, 14.4 percent were between the ages of 25 and 34, 7.6 percent were between the ages of 35 and 44, and 4.9 percent were between the ages of 45 and 54.