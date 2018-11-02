Horry County students learn about truancy in a creative way

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Going to school matters, that’s the message Horry County Schools is looking to drive home to their students with “Attendance Awareness Month.”
Everyone seems to love a day off from school every now and then, but there’s a greater importance behind making sure students regularly go to class, even at a young age. It’s not only for their education, but it’s also the law.
In South Carolina, children ages 5 to 17 must go to school, whether it’s public, private, or homeschool.
Truancy is when a child is absent from school without approval.
In extreme cases, parents or their children who miss too many days could face criminal charges or even jail time.
School leaders wanted their students to explain why being in class is important, but when teaching the message to kids K-through 8th grade it hits home when it’s done through competition, creativity, and color.
A special contest was held where students were challenged to create a unique poster board illustrating what they enjoy most about school every day.
On Friday, students showed off they're their masterpieces during an event first scheduled for September but delayed due to Hurricane Florence.
A 20 total of entries were submitted and there were prizes for each grade.
WMBF’s Audrey Biesk was fortunate to be a judge and see these students' creative talents, which helped share a very important message: attend today so they can achieve tomorrow.
Congratulations to the following students who were selected as the winners of the HCS Attendance Awareness Poster Contest:
Grade K-3 Category:
1st place – Piper Martin, Ocean Drive Elementary (1st grade)
2nd place – Fowler Blanton, Ocean Drive Elementary (3rd grade)
3rd place – Madeline Fleming, Ocean Drive Elementary (2nd grade)
Grades 4-5 Category:
1st place – Ayden Downey, Ocean Drive Elementary (4th grade)
2nd place – Sydney Carroll, Ocean Drive Elementary (5th grade)
3rd place – Virginia Grace Quick, South Conway Elementary (4th grade)
Grades 6-8 Category:
1st place – Juliann Scarborough, Black Water Middle (8th grade)
2nd place – Ava Fleming, North Myrtle Beach Middle (6th grade)
3rd place – Ireland Bridgeman, Ten Oaks Middle (6th grade)
The poster contest was created to bring awareness about why school attendance matters in our schools as consistent school attendance are critical for student achievement.
All winners will receive gifts and the three grand prize winners from each group will receive a $100 gift card and their posters may be used in ads promoting school attendance.
The 2nd and 3rd place winners from each group will receive a $20 and $10 gift card.
