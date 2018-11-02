Horry County officials finish first pass of debris removal following Florence

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County crews continue debris removal operations in flood-damaged areas of the county in the wake of Hurricane Florence, according to a press release.
The county’s contracted crews have completed their “first pass” in communities where property owners have placed their flood-damaged debris within the public right-of-way, and they will continue making additional passes to collect flood-damaged white goods, household hazardous waste, and remaining C&D debris from the county’s roads.
As a reminder, Horry County is only picking up flood-damaged debris along county roads in the unincorporated areas of the county that have been impacted by flooding, the release stated. Horry County is not collecting regular household trash or vegetative debris as part of this effort. A map of the impacted areas that are being serviced during debris pick up, searchable by address, is located at horrycounty.org.
Residents along eligible county-maintained roads are reminded to place storm-generated debris on the public right-of-way as soon as possible to allow the county’s contractors to complete their final passes through flood-damaged communities in the coming weeks, according to the release. The public right-of-way is the area of residential property that extends from the street to the sidewalk, ditch, utility pole or easement, approximately 10’ to 12’ from the edge of the pavement.
The Horry County debris hotline remains open for residents in the unincorporated areas impacted by recent flooding. Residents with questions about debris pickup can call (843) 915-7777. The debris hotline will remain open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m until further notice.
The county’s curbside debris program will only remove flood-damaged construction and demolition debris, flood-damaged appliances, and white goods, flood-damaged electronics, and household hazardous waste. Regular household trash and vegetative debris will not be collected.
The contractor will make several passes and will collect debris in phases. A single residence may need multiple passes to remove all the types of debris. Any residents that feel that flood-damaged debris in their community has not been addressed been should call the debris hotline at (843) 915-7777.
