Horry County officials finish first pass of debris removal following Florence

Residents along eligible county-maintained roads are reminded to place storm-generated debris on the public right-of-way as soon as possible to allow the county’s contractors to complete their final passes through flood-damaged communities in the coming weeks, according to the release. The public right-of-way is the area of residential property that extends from the street to the sidewalk, ditch, utility pole or easement, approximately 10’ to 12’ from the edge of the pavement.