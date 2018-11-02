1,500-home development near Hwy 90 heads to County Council with non-favorable recommendation

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Planning Commission voted Thursday to send plans for a 1,500-home development near Highway 90 and Old Reaves Ferry Road to Horry County Council with a non-favorable recommendation.
The vote was 4-3. The three members on the opposite side wanted to approve the plans under the condition that the future land use map was revised.
Dozens of concerned residents showed up to the meeting to express their concerns with the development.
Many people worry traffic would be a concern.
"It's right behind our house, so naturally that's going to affect us with a whole lot more traffic and things that come with it, so we're not really happy about it,” Larry Gore said.
Another concern is the lack of fire and EMS in the area.
"There's no telling where you might get a response from and what time they may get here,” Michael Carlisle said. “You add that many more wrecks to the area, and we don't have the ample EMT service to respond to it, it could be a lot more lives lost there."
The development will head to County Council for a second reading with a non-favorable recommendation from the planning commission.
