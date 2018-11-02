Florida Georgia Line scheduled to perform at 2019 CCMF

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Florida Georgia Line is scheduled to perform at the 2019 Carolina Country Music Fest, according to an online posting from festival organizers.
Alabama, Dierks Bentley and Thomas Rhett are also set to appear.
Past festival performers have included Luke Bryan, Toby Keith, Zac Brown Band, Tracy Lawrence, Montgomery Gentry, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban and more.
The 2019 CCMF starts June 6 and concludes June 9 in Myrtle Beach.
