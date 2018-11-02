FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Gusty storms expected tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as a cold front moves into the Carolinas with several rounds of showers and a few gusty thunderstorms at times.
Today will be warm and windy ahead of a strong cold front climbing to the upper 70s at the beach and near 80 inland. While a shower cannot be ruled out at any point during the day, the best chance of rain will arrive during the late afternoon and evening hours. No widespread severe weather is expected, however with strong winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere, a few of the storms will be capable of producing gusty winds at times during the evening. Winds will be gusty at times out of the south with gusts to 30 mph possible.
The rain will come to an end by Friday night as the cold front moves off shore and drier weather begins to move in.
