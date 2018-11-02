Deadly week at school bus stops reinforces safety rules drivers must follow

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – It has been a tragic week at school bus stops across the country.
There have been reports of at least eight kids hit by cars as they waited to board the buses to school. Five of those children died.
In light of the tragic week, it’s a good time for drivers to review the safety rules when it comes to school buses.
According to information from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, it is illegal to pass a school bus that has stopped to load or unload students.
Motorists must also learn the flashing signal light system that school bus drivers use to alert motorists that they are going pick up or drop off students. According to the SCDPS, that system is:
- Yellow flashing lights indicate the bus is preparing to stop to load or unload children. Motorists should slow down and prepare to stop their vehicles.
- Red flashing lights and extended stop arm indicate that the bus has stopped and that children are getting on or off.
- Motorist on any highway that has only two travel lanes - one in each direction - must stop for the bus whether approaching from the front or overtaking from the rear and remain stopped until the lights are no longer activated or the bus resumes motion.
- Motorist traveling on multi-lane roadways, which have at least two lanes of travel in each direction, must stop for the bus if overtaking the bus from the rear and remain stopped until the lights are no longer activated or the bus resumes motion. However motorists approaching a bus from the front on this type of multi-lane roadway need not stop but proceed with caution.
