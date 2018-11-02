City of Conway assessing damage at parks from Hurricane Florence

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The City of Conway is still accessing damage to its' parks from Hurricane Florence nearly two months after it made landfall.
Lines remain on an overturned porta-potty as a point of reference for how high the flood waters came at the Waccamaw River Park.
Officials say its one of the many reasons they’re taking their time with bringing this park back to life.
This isn’t the only park closed in Conway, Riverfront Park, Sherwood Park and the Conway Dog Park remain closed due to the effects of Florence.
The city says it will also collect soil samples from the parks to assure the grounds are safe for residents and their pets.
Unfortunately, for those ready to take to the trees, the trails are still in need of some TLC.
“Trails need to be regraded, new picnic tables and that’s because the whole park was underwater,” said Taylor Newell, a Conway representative. “There is no timetable for when they will reopen, but we are working as quickly as possible.”
