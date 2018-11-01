Thousands in Grand Strand, Pee Dee apply for FEMA disaster assistance following Florence

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Thousands of applications have been submitted at various Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster centers as the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee continue to recover from Hurricane Florence.
Between Horry, Marion and Dillon counties, approximately 4,620 applications have come into the various disaster centers, according to FEMA statistics.
Additionally, $19.2 million in housing assistance has gone out, as has $32 million in loans with the Small Business Administration.
There have also been 12,920 home inspections done among the three counties, according to FEMA.
For those who need assistance, click here.
Tune into WMBF News beginning at 4, as Marissa Tansino will have more on the recovery efforts.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.