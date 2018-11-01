Suspicious packages found in Georgetown mailbox deemed safe

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – Two suspicious packages containing “possible hazardous materials” in Georgetown have been deemed safe, according to a news release from the Georgetown Police Department.
The packages were found in a mailbox in the 300 block of South Congdon Street and were secured by the Georgetown Fire Department. According to the release, investigators then contacted the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Myrtle Beach Fire Department and the US Postal Inspector’s Office. Police say after examination, it was determined the packages were inert and did not contain any hazardous or harmful materials.
The investigation into the origin of the packages is ongoing. If you have any information about this incident, call Georgetown police at 843-545-4300 or the department’s tip line at 843-545-4400.
