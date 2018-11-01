Son of accused Florence County shooter appears in court for hearing he didn’t request

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The man at the center of a search warrant that led officers to a home in Florence County before a deadly shootout appeared in court Thursday morning.
Seth Hopkins, 28, was in court for a preliminary hearing. During his time before a judge it was learned he did not request the hearing.
It was revealed during the hearing that Hopkins' brother had sent a hand-written note requesting the preliminary hearing.
While in court, Hopkins expressed a desire for a lawyer but did not have one present. The judge said they cannot move forward until the defendant has someone to represent him.
A meeting is scheduled for next week to figure out his representation.
Hopkins faces two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor. His father, 74-year-old Fred Hopkins, is accused of shooting seven police officers at his home Oct. 3.
The officers were there to serve a warrant to the younger Hopkins in reference to the criminal sexual conduct allegations. Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway died in the gunfire. A few weeks later, Florence County Sheriff’s Inv. Farrah Turner succumbed to injuries she sustained in the ambush.
Fred Hopkins had a preliminary hearing Wednesday. It ended quickly after he announced he did not want to proceed and the judge ruled he’d waived his right to the hearing.
